LIVE: Multiple people injured in explosion at UPS in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – Authorities are expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to update the media following an explosion at a UPS facility in Lexington.

Lexington Fire officials confirmed to WAVE 3 News affiliate WLEX that two people were taken to an area hospital and 10 more were expected to be transported.

