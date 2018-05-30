Boa constrictor escapes, on the loose in upstate New York - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boa constrictor escapes, on the loose in upstate New York

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A red-tailed boa constrictor more than 6-feet long was reported loose in Binghamton, New York.

A Facebook post Wednesday by the Broome County Humane Society on behalf of the owner said the snake escaped its enclosure earlier this week.

The snake was last seen near Binghamton High School and was described as 6-foot-5 inches long, with a pink and rainbow tint.

Red-tailed boa constrictors eat small animals, killing their prey by squeezing them to death.

