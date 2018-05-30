Escaped boa constrictor found in owner's upstate NY home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Escaped boa constrictor found in owner's upstate NY home

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A 6-foot-long boa constrictor reported loose in Binghamton, New York, has been found - beneath the owner's kitchen sink.

A Facebook post by the Broome County Humane Society on behalf of the owner said the pet snake escaped its enclosure earlier this week and was last seen near the high school. The county office of emergency services issued a statement Tuesday saying people should "exercise caution and keep small children and small animals away" if they came across the snake.

But on Wednesday morning, the reptile's owner told local media that Bella the boa had apparently never left his apartment building and was found safe in his kitchen.

Red-tailed boa constrictors eat small mammals, killing their prey by squeezing them to death. They're typically docile as pets.



