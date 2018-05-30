Judge denies Meek Mill request for new trial, judge removal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill's request for a new trial and the removal of another judge from the rapper's case.

President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill in a Wednesday hearing that he doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill's release from prison last month where he was serving a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

Mill's lawyers want Judge Genece Brinkley removed from his case. They allege she's been waging a vendetta against the rapper, including sending him to prison for the probation violations.

She has strongly defended her impartiality.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

