Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill's request for the removal of another judge from the rapper's case.

President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill in a Wednesday hearing that he doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter. He says only the state Supreme Court can decide that.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill's release from prison last month where he was serving a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

Mill's lawyers want Judge Genece Brinkley removed from his case. They allege she's been waging a vendetta against the rapper, including sending him to prison for the probation violations.

She has strongly defended her impartiality.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

___

This story has been corrected to show the judge didn't address retrial, only removal of other judge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:05:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:17:07 GMT
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>

  • Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:09:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:09:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>

  • Prosecutor dropping computer tampering case against Greitens

    Prosecutor dropping computer tampering case against Greitens

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-05-30 11:55:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:09:41 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly