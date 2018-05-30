Sazerac to invest $66M in former Pillsbury plant

New Albany officials announced Wednesday Sazerac will invest $66 million into the former Pillsbury plant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Bourbon is taking over the former Pillsbury plant.

New Albany officials announced Wednesday Sazerac will invest $66 million into the former Pillsbury plant.

Economic leaders at the event said Sazerac is a family-owned distilling company.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 'Economic development announcement' planned for Pillsbury plant

+ General Mills sells New Albany Pillsbury plant

+ General Mills announces plan to close New Albany Pillsbury plant

General Mills announced the closure of the former Pillsbury plant in January of 2015. The plant had operated in New Albany since 1959.

New Albany mayor Jeff Gahan said the Sazerac development will recharge the Grant Line Road corridor and stimulate future economic development for the community.

This will be the first Sazerac location in Indiana.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.