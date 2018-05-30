Prosecutors say officer assaulted hospital patient - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Prosecutors say officer assaulted hospital patient

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey police officer took part in the assault of a patient at a hospital and recorded another assault of the same patient on his cellphone, then didn't report either incident.

Paterson Officer Roger Then was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to violate the patient's civil rights and for concealing the violation. The 29-year-old Paterson resident was due in court later in the day, and it wasn't known if he had an attorney.

Federal prosecutors say Then and another Paterson officer were involved in the separate assaults on March 5. Authorities say the victim had multiple facial injuries, including an eye injury that required surgery.

It wasn't immediately clear if the other officer is facing charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

