Suspect arrested following afternoon shooting on Greenwood Avenue

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Greenwood Ave at 2:07 p.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

Shawn Watts admitted to police that he drove himself and another person to the shooting scene on Greenwood Avenue on May 29. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested a short time after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Minutes later, LMPD officers stopped a car matching the description of the one seen leaving the shooting scene.

One passenger got out of the car and ran off, but the driver, 23-year-old Shawn Watts, admitted to police that he drove himself and the other person to the scene of the shooting.

"Video evidence showed (Watts) was a willing participant in the shooting," Watts' arrest report said.

The shooting left one victim needing treatment, and several homes riddled with bullet holes.

It's not clear who the victim is, or how seriously that person's injuries are. No information was available about a motive, either.

Detectives are now looking for the person who hustled out of Watts' car. Watts is charged with assault and wanton endangerment and is being held on $100,000 bond.

