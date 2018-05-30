Police: Theft suspect got $149K selling dumpsters online, but failed to deliver

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with theft by deception after taking thousands of dollars from people in online transactions and never delivering the merchandise.

An arrest warrant says Jorge Zayas-Montejo, 29, of Louisville, advertised on eBay that was selling dumpsters. Between Dec. 1 and 31, 2017, Zayas-Montejo accepted a total of $149,000 from three different people, but the customers never got the dumpsters.

Louisville Metro police began investigating after getting complaints from two of Zayas-Montejo's customers. Investigators found the money had been deposited into Zayas-Montejo's bank account through wire transfers.

In addition to the theft charge, Zayas-Montejo is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections in a detainer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

