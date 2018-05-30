Teachers, students stage walk-ins in support of JCPS board

Teachers and students showed up early for class Wednesday at Doss High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teachers and students showed up early for class Wednesday at Doss High School.

The early arrival was to stand in unison before a walk-in. The demonstration was organized to show support for the Jefferson County Public Schools boards unanimous decision to appeal the state's recommendation for a takeover.

The recommendation was made April 30 by interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis. It's a result of an audit that found JCPS management was "critically ineffective."

The Kentucky Board of Education will hear this case no fewer than 20 days from now. Lewis and JCPS will defend their arguments. The process could take a couple days before the state board makes a ruling.

Wednesday morning, Jefferson County Teacher’s Association president Brett McKim spoke on behalf of the teacher's union and said the district needs assistance, not a takeover.

"We need counselors in our schools, our kids are coming in with trauma," McKim said. "We need to reduce class sizes so we can have one-on-one attention with kids in our schools, we need support."

More than 30 JCPS campuses began their day with a walk-in demonstration.

