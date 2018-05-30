Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The mother of a G League basketball player who died in March after collapsing on the court during a game has filed a lawsuit accusing the NBA and the Detroit Pistons of negligence.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He collapsed during a game at Grand Rapids on March 24 and died two days later .

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The NBA and Pistons are named as defendants, along with SSJ Group and The DeltaPlex Arena.

The lawsuit alleges that medical personnel at the game failed to attempt lifesaving measures in a timely fashion.

