Inmate charged with assaulting LMDC officers

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man already facing charges for three assaults has been charged with assaulting two Louisville Metro Corrections officers.

Kevin J. Jackson, 34, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.

Around 6:15 p.m. May 28, Jackson bit and assaulted the officers, according to his arrest report. The assault happened inside the LMDC Main Jail complex at 400 So. 6th Street.

Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

