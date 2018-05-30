Inmate charged with assaulting LMDC officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man already facing charges for three assaults has been charged with assaulting two Louisville Metro Corrections officers.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

Kevin J. Jackson, 34, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.

Around 6:15 p.m. May 28, Jackson bit and assaulted the officers, according to his arrest report. The assault happened inside the LMDC Main Jail complex at 400 So. 6th Street.

MORE FROM WAVE.COM

+ Suspect arrested in Greenwood Ave. shooting

+ Police: Man got $149K selling dumpsters online, but failed to deliver

+ ISP investigating fatal crash in Washington County

Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.