ISP Sergeant goes above and beyond the call of duty

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana State Trooper went above and beyond his call of duty Tuesday morning when he drove a young mother's car to the hospital.

The young mother, Kaitlyn Wood, 19, of Seymour, IN, and her newborn child were driving on I-64 west, near the 95 mile marker, when Wood hydroplaned and drove off the roadway.

Indiana State Police Sergeant George Wooten responded to the call. Wood and her child were taken to Harrison County Hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure. That's when Sgt. Wooten drove Wood's vehicle to the hospital for her.

Sgt. Wooten explained the vehicle was drivable and since Wood wasn't a local resident transportation for her and the newborn would have been an issue. Wooten also explained being a young parent is tough enough as it is and he wanted to save Wood a couple hundred dollars for a tow bill.

Wood and her newborn were treated and released from the Harrison County Hospital. They're expected to be just fine.

