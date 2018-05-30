Daviess Co. nurse named KY school nurse of the year

A nurse for Daviess County Public Schools has been named the 2018 Kentucky School Nurse of the year.

According to a press release from the school corporation, Sheila Estes, R.N., will be recognized by the Kentucky School Nurse Association at their annual conference in July.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of family and the DCPS health services team,” Estes said.

Estes serves as school nurse at East View, Meadow Lands and Whitesville elementary schools.

“At each of the schools I serve, I consider myself part of a team that strives to provide quality education to students,” Estes said. “My job on the team is to assess and evaluate students’ medical needs that may create a barrier to learning, and to make recommendations and referrals to help them become physically, emotionally, mentally and socially healthy. Dr Joyce Elders said, ‘You cannot educate a child who is not healthy, and you cannot keep a child healthy who is not educated.’ I am proud to be a DCPS school nurse and proud to be honored as the Kentucky School Nurse of the Year.”

Wendi Kozel, R.N., who serves as the DCPS district health coordinator, said, “Sheila has been a wonderful asset to our district in her role as a school nurse. She has a heart for our students and provides a loving touch to all she serves. It is with great excitement and pride that we celebrate this award with Sheila.”

Meadow Lands Elementary School principal Kevin Lowe applauded Estes for her committed and consistent contributions to student health and well-being.

“Sheila Estes demonstrates a commitment to the students and staff at each building at such a level that she will put the needs of others in front of her own needs,” Lowe said. “Even on days when she is not assigned to work at Meadow Lands, Sheila will call me or the school office to check on a child’s blood sugar levels or other concerns. There are no ‘off days’ for Sheila as she has a genuine love for students, staff and families.”

