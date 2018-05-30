UofL lawyers say Pitino 'not above the law'

A suburban Indianapolis middle school resumed classes five days after a male student allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate and a teacher who's credited with disarming the assailant.More >>
A suburban Indianapolis middle school resumed classes five days after a male student allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate and a teacher who's credited with disarming the assailant.More >>
Lawyers for the University of Louisville's Athletic Association filed a motion Wednesday claiming that disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino has not "properly engaged in the discovery process."More >>
Lawyers for the University of Louisville's Athletic Association filed a motion Wednesday claiming that disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino has not "properly engaged in the discovery process."More >>
Indiana State Police Sergeant George Wooten went above and beyond the call of duty when he drove a young mother's car to the hospital for her.More >>
Indiana State Police Sergeant George Wooten went above and beyond the call of duty when he drove a young mother's car to the hospital for her.More >>
Kevin J. Jackson, 34, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.More >>
Kevin J. Jackson, 34, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.More >>
New Albany officials announced Wednesday Sazerac will invest $66 million into the former Pillsbury plant.More >>
New Albany officials announced Wednesday Sazerac will invest $66 million into the former Pillsbury plant.More >>