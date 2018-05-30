UofL lawyers say Pitino 'not above the law'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lawyers for the University of Louisville's Athletic Association filed a motion Wednesday claiming that disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino has not "properly engaged in the discovery process."

ULAA attorneys said in their seven-page filing that Pitino has not "produced a single document" of discovery, adding that the Hall of Fame coach waited until 10 days after his May 4 deadline to provide material to request an extension.

Pitino "attempts to excuse his failure to timely respond by arguing that he should not have to respond to ULAA's discovery requests until after ULAA responds to his," the motion read. "Pitino's argument lacks merit."

Pitino was fired last fall following the FBI's far-reaching investigation into recruiting improprieties at several high-profile college basketball programs. It was the second embarrassing scandal Pitino had been linked to in two years at UofL; it was on his watch that the Katina Powell sex scandal took place, resulting in an NCAA ruling that the school forfeit its 2013 national championship.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Pitino maintains his innocence following NCAA ruling: 'I have nothing to hide'

+ Rick Pitino career retrospective

Also in their motion, ULAA lawyers took issue with Pitino's sharing of text messages with the Washington Post, "while simultaneously ignoring his obligation to turn over those same communications (and more) in discovery in this case."

Pitino's behavior, ULAA claims, suggests "he should get special treatment and be held to a different standard ... Pitino is not above the law and not above being held accountable under the (rules)."

WAVE 3 News has left a voicemail and sent an email to Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence. This story will be updated with any reaction Pence might provide.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.