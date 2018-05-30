Andre Iguodala out for Golden State in Game 1 of NBA Finals

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Golden State forward Andre Iguodala will be out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee that cost him the final four games of the Western Conference finals.
Iguodala's absence is a huge blow to the Warriors' defense as it works to stop LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Warriors said Iguodala, who was injured in Game 3 against the Rockets on May 20, was evaluated Tuesday and is making progress but still has the bruise and inflammation of the nerve surrounding his knee. Coach Steve Kerr has said Iguodala wouldn't play until he can run without pain. He will be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's Game 2.
Forward Kevin Love's status for Cleveland remained unclear as he continues to go through the NBA's concussion protocol. Love was injured in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston that the Cavs pulled out in seven. He wasn't scheduled to attend media day Wednesday at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors host the series opener in the fourth straight Finals meeting between the rivals.
Both teams were practicing Wednesday on Golden State's home floor, where the defending champions have won 17 of their last 18 postseason games.
