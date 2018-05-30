Archdiocese of Louisville and LG&E make history with new solar array

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Louisville and Louisville Gas and Electric Company are partnering to operate the first diocesan-based solar array in the greater Kentucky region.

The array, which is located at the Archdiocese’s Pastoral Center and headquarters at 3940 Poplar Level Rd., marks the inaugural Business Solar project for LG&E and its sister utility, Kentucky Utilities Company.

“Through our Business Solar program, we were able to work with the Archdiocese to design and construct a solar facility that maximizes the space and resources available to them and helps meet their renewable energy goals,” said LG&E and KU Chairman, CEO and President Paul W. Thompson. “Being able to offer customized solar systems is exactly why this program was created, so we’re incredibly proud to partner with the Archdiocese and we look forward to collaborating with other customers who are looking to achieve similar goals.”

The Archdiocese’s solar array, which was filed with and approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, is a rooftop-mounted system made up of 100 solar panels. The system is expected to produce about 30 kilowatts of power or about 45,000 kilowatt-hours per year, which is enough energy to power about four typical residential homes for one year. The Archdiocese will receive bill credits based on the system’s monthly production.

Through the Business Solar program, LG&E and KU will build, own and operate individually customized solar facilities for interested business and industrial customers on their properties.

The Business Solar program is one of several solar options offered by LG&E and KU.

The utilities also generate renewable energy at several generating stations throughout the state, including Kentucky’s largest universal solar facility.

