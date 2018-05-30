New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat... (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat...

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT
Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island company is going to build a wind farm that will be 10 times the size of the nation's first offshore wind farm.

Deepwater Wind says the new 400-megawatt wind farm will also create more than 800 jobs in Rhode Island.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and other officials visited the Port of Providence on Wednesday for the announcement.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced offshore wind projects last week aimed at delivering 1,200 megawatts of energy, enough to power about 600,000 homes.

The company also built the nation's first offshore wind farm off Block Island, Rhode Island. It has five turbines. This latest project will have up to 50 turbines south of Martha's Vineyard.

Deepwater Wind's CEO says it will be "an enormous clean energy machine."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuit: The poor shouldn't lose licenses over traffic fines

    Lawsuit: The poor shouldn't lose licenses over traffic fines

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:48:10 GMT
    A federal lawsuit filed in North Carolina says low-income people shouldn't lose their drivers' licenses because they can't afford to pay traffic fines and court costs.More >>
    A federal lawsuit filed in North Carolina says low-income people shouldn't lose their drivers' licenses because they can't afford to pay traffic fines and court costs.More >>

  • New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one

    New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:48:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:48:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat...(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat...
    A Rhode Island company is going to build a wind farm that will be 10 times the size of the nation's first offshore wind farm.More >>
    A Rhode Island company is going to build a wind farm that will be 10 times the size of the nation's first offshore wind farm.More >>

  • New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one

    New offshore wind farm project will dwarf nation's 1st one

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:46:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:48:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat...(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Deepwater Wind said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, it will creat...
    A Rhode Island company is going to build a wind farm that will be 10 times the size of the nation's first offshore wind farm.More >>
    A Rhode Island company is going to build a wind farm that will be 10 times the size of the nation's first offshore wind farm.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly