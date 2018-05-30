Phone scams reported in McCracken Co., KY

A number of phone scams have been reported in McCracken County, Kentucky.(Source: KFVS)

A number of phone scams have been reported in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, scammers are trying to tell residents a family member is behind bars needing money. They are also telling residents they have an outstanding arrest warrant and need to use prepaid cards to transfer funds.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

They are also using a scam saying they are from the IRS and have delinquent taxes and there is an arrest warrant for them.

Residents are asked to call law enforcement with concerns and are asked not to provide personal information over the phone.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.