JUST IN: Two UofL football players granted release from program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville has granted two players release from the football program.

The university made the announcement regarding linebacker Isaac Stewart and defensive back Lyn Strange on Wednesday.

Stewart appeared in 11 games for UofL in 2017, according to the release. He finished with 26 tackles and two tackles for loss. Stewart is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the release.

Strange sat out as a redshirt for the Cardinals last season, according to the release. He is a native of Leon, Florida.

UofL has not released the reason why the release was requested.

