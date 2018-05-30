Waggin' Trail Walk & Festival for the animals set for June 10

The KHS 24th annual Waggin’ Trail Walk & Festival for the Animals will take place on June 10. (Source: KHS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fun in the sun isn't only for the kids, but it's also for kids who are of the four legs and wagging tails variety.

The Kentucky Humane Society’s 24th annual Waggin’ Trail Walk & Festival for the Animals will be held Sunday, June 10, at the Louisville Water Tower Park on River Road from 2-5 p.m.

This popular walk and festival, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, raises money for Kentucky's largest pet adoption agency. In addition to the walk, the dog-friendly festival features beer, food trucks, music, children’s activities, adoptable dogs and horses, doggie oasis tents and beautiful river front views.

New this year: Lucky Dogs will offer lure coursing as a pay-per-run event. Lure coursing is a fun game of chase that any dog can play by chasing an artificial lure across a field.

“After the 2:30 p.m. walk, people can stay and enjoy the festival with their animals and other pet lovers while they support needy dogs, cats and horses,” said Alisa Gray, KHS Vice President of Outreach.

Other highlights include an animal art booth, in which owners can have their pets create unique works of art; a photo booth; gourmet dog popsicles by Dog Hill Pawp; and food trucks Get in Your Belly Deli and Motoring Gastro.

Animal rescue groups will have adoptable dogs and information about fostering pets, and vendors will offer a variety of pet products and services, including rescue-themed T-shirts, pet toys, collars and leashes, and information about local veterinary services.

Participants register for Waggin’ Trail online here and can invite family, friends and coworkers to sponsor their walks. They can join as individuals or teams.

Registration is $35 for adults or $25 for children ages 12 and younger.

