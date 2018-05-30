3 arrested in connection to November 2017 murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department has charged three men in connection a murder from 2017.

Matthew Upton was killed in the 500 block of Quails Run Road in the Mallgate Apartment complex on November 19.

Gary Burns, Quantez Willis and Dwayne Dunn are all charged with complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

No other information is available at this time.

