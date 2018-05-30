Washington returning to Kentucky, Gabriel stays in NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - PJ Washington will return to Kentucky after withdrawing from the NBA draft, while his Wildcats teammate Wenyen Gabriel has decided to turn pro.

The Wildcats are still awaiting Jarred Vanderbilt's decision on whether the freshman forward will return to school or remain in the draft.

Washington, who participated in the NBA combine, posted a video on his social media accounts Wednesday that ended with the words "I'M BACK." The 6-foot-7 Dallas native will be the Wildcats' top returning scorer and rebounder next season after averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 37 games as a freshman in 30 starts.

The 6-9 Gabriel was not invited to the combine but said in a video on his Twitter account that after receiving positive feedback, his dreams of being a professional "are that much closer to reality." He averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds last season.

