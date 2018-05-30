Oklahoma State wins national title at home

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma State avenged its loss to Alabama from four years ago while blasting the Crimson Tide to win the NCAA men's golf championship on its home course Wednesday.
Vitkor Hovland never trailed in the opening match against Lee Hodges in a 4-and-3 victory. Zach Bouchou won five straight holes, holing out a bunker shot on his way to an 8-and-7 victory over Jonathan Hardee.
Matthew Wolff delivered the clinching point, a 4-and-3 victory over Davis Riley, and the celebration was on at Karsten Creek Golf Club.
The Cowboys had the home crowd on their side, and they gave their orange-clad fans plenty to cheer.
Oklahoma State won its 11th NCAA title, second only to Houston's 16. Its previous championship was in 2006 when it was stroke play. Since switching to match play in 2009, the Cowboys have been runner-up twice.
One of those years was to Alabama in 2014 at Prairie Dunes in Kansas, about a three-hour drive north of Stillwater. Alabama won big for back-to-back titles.
The Tide advanced to the championship match by sweeping the five matches against Duke in the semifinals. Alabama fell behind big in three matches against Oklahoma State, and trailed in all five matches when Wolff clinched it.
The final score was 3-2 because the other two matches, which no longer mattered, ended where they were.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
