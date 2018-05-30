Dr. Devon Horton named JCPS Chief of Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. Devon Horton has been hired as the chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

Dr. Horton currently serves as the deputy superintendent of achievement and administration of East St. Louis School District 189. He joins JCPS as chief of schools on June 25.

“We are transforming education in JCPS, and Dr. Devon Horton is the right person at the right time to help lead that work,” said JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “From his dramatic turnaround successes as a high school principal in Chicago to increasing student achievement as a deputy superintendent in East St. Louis School District 189, Dr. Horton’s experience will only strengthen the leadership team we’re building in JCPS as we continue moving forward tackling key priorities such as increasing student engagement and closing the achievement gap.”

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to join such an amazing team in JCPS,” Dr. Horton said. “Under Dr. Pollio’s leadership, the district is blazing a path to become one of the nation’s most forward-thinking school communities. Closing the opportunity gap is step one in the process of closing the achievement gap for all students. The JCPS family is committing and prioritizing unbelievable opportunities for all, and my entire career has prepared me for this moment to jump right into the trenches with this team and bring about systemic change across the district.”

Throughout his 18-year career, Dr. Horton has served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher. Horton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Jackson State University. He holds a masters and doctorate in educational leadership from Chicago State University.

