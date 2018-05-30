The Latest: Fans ready to go for Game 2 of Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, arrives in a Batmobile prior to Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Fans wait to get in for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights fans cheer outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Fans arrive for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights (all times local):

___

4:17 p.m.

Hours before Vegas hosted Washington in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, fans filed in the plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on a 98-degree day in the desert.

Some of those gathered were holding the hottest ticket in town. Many planned to simply soak up the atmosphere while watching the game on big screens outside the arena with thousands of new friends.

The Golden Knights' logo was worked into hairdos of fans willing to make the commitment while others opted to have their face painted in black and gold.

___

2:13 p.m.

The Strip has hosted countless events over the years, featuring stars on stage and in the ring.

Las Vegas can now add a championship game in a major professional sports league to its list.

And, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final has a tough act to follow.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened with a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals, co-starring teams that combined for a Final-record four lead changes.

There also were big hits, some which might have lingering effects Wednesday night.

Washington's Tom Wilson was penalized for blindsiding Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault after he passed the puck in Game 1. Ryan Reaves scored a tying goal Monday night after appearing to get away with cross-checking Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.