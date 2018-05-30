Murder suspect to stand trial on one-year anniversary of homicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man accused of shooting and killing another man in 2017 will stand trial, exactly one year after the crime was committed.

Charles Roberson Jr., 29, is accused of shooting Xedric “C.J.” McNeil, 20, of Elizabethtown in the 300 block of Diecks Drive on February 4, 2017.

Roberson was taken into custody just days later, on Feb. 7 by U.S. Marshals. He was indicted on murder charges in April.

On Tuesday, a judge set Robertson's trial date for February 4, 2019.

Robertson is lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. He's being held in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.

