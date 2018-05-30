New numbers released in Hep A outbreak

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, new numbers were released on the Hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville.

The Metro Health Department reports 400 cases, and three deaths.

More than 66,000 people in Louisville have been vaccinated. Of those, at least 5,600 are food service workers. While it's possible for a restaurant employee to spread the virus, it's extremely rare. Those most at risk to contract Hep A are drug users, the homeless, and men who have sex with other men.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease. It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Anyone who may have been exposed should visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information.

