What will the JCPS appeal process be like?

LOUSVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - The Jefferson County Public Schools board has decided to challenge the education commissioner’s recommendation for a state takeover. But where do things go from here?

JCPS said they will be represented by Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs. Attorney Byron Leet confirmed he’ll be the one to argue their case.

The initial administrative hearing will look a lot like a trial. Facts and data will be laid out in front of the Kentucky board of education.

Senator Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said the board will want to hear from witnesses, too.

“Obviously they’re going to talk to our superintendent," McGarvey said. "And they’re going to want to talk to board members, community members, teachers, any of the stakeholders involved in this really get a good idea, a good feel as to what’s going on in JCPS."

If JCPS doesn’t like the decision made by the Kentucky Board of Education, they can appeal the ruling and take it to court. That appeal would start in circuit court, likely in Franklin County.

If either party doesn’t like the decision in circuit court they can appeal the ruling to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

“I think this will be a fairly fast process but that’s a fairly fast process in judicial terms so I think we’re still looking at a couple months,” McGarvey said.

In the meantime, the district remains under local control.

“Depending on what the ruling is it could have a huge influence on who's making the decisions for our local schools,” McGarvey said.

JCPS said they can’t comment further on the process and if they’d pursue further appeals if they aren’t happy with the state boards ruling.

