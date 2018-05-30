Elizabethtown Police searching for suspects accused of cloning bank cards

Police did not release specific locations where the cloned cards were used. (Source: Elizabethtown Police)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Elizabethtown Police have asked for public’s help locating and identifying two suspects.

The department posted the photos of the suspects on Facebook Wednesday. Officials said the two subjects have been using cloned bank cards at multiple locations in Elizabethtown.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police did not release the specific locations where the cloned cards were used.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 597-8123. The public can also reach the department via Facebook message.

Those with information can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.