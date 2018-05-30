LMPD makes case for biggest portion of city's budget, says homicides are down

Conrad also said the biggest issue LMPD is facing now is retention. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad laid out his case for the biggest chunk of the city's budget, $6.2 million, during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

“One of the things I have been disappointed in as a city is we have not put as much emphasis and resources on prevention and rehabilitation as we have on straight policing,” Councilwoman Jessica Green (District 1) said.

The Mayor's proposed budget includes $2 million for the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods. That is twice as much as last year.

Chief Conrad said those community programs play a role in the 22 percent decrease in homicides so far this year. Conrad also said the biggest issue LMPD is facing now is retention.

“The driving factor we have seen over this year's current fiscal year's retirements has been fear in changes over the pension system,” Conrad said.

Councilwoman Marilyn Parker said she wasn't buying the pension excuse and referred to a hostile environment among the department as reason for the attrition.

Conrad said the proposed budget would hire 145 police officers, buy bomb suits and body armor, and 90 new police vehicles.

Another cost that has gone up for LMPD, computer software rental, which is used for storing body camera footage.

