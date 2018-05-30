Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

We have an update on the war on drugs in western Kentucky.

Funding for task forces across the country is tied up because of an ongoing federal lawsuit.

Now, at least one county has stepped up by loaning thousands of dollars.

Henderson County's fiscal court was all in favor of approving a $10,000 loan.

That money is on its way to the Pennyrile Narcotics task force. Without it, leaders say the agency was only weeks away from suspending work surviving on the value of property seized during drug investigations.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, which serves 11 western Kentucky counties, was running out of cash.

They're one of several agencies forced to find other funding streams while money remains tied up at the federal level because of a lawsuit regarding sanctuary cities.

"It's frustrating to know the money is sitting in an account somewhere, but due to red tape and federal squabbling, the money isn't being released," Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady said.

The agency put together in the late 80s is designed to help smaller police agencies with their drug investigations.

"We paid money a year ago to join the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and I wasn't going to go back and ask for more," Brady continued.

To bridge the gap, Henderson County fiscal court unanimously approved a $10,000 loan.

Sheriff Brady says in a year, they've more than tripled the amount of drug-related arrests because of the task force, and he recalls a recent conversation with Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

"Much to his credit, he called one day and said, 'I know they're important; what we got to do to keep them open?' I said, 'We've got to have funding,'" Brady said.

Christian County, the largest of the 11, is also considering loaning an additional $10,000 which is expected to keep the agency afloat for at least three more months.

That money is expected to be paid right back when the federal money is released, but it's unclear when that might be.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.