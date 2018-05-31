Tampa Bay's Nathan Eovaldi has no-hitter through 6 innings - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tampa Bay's Nathan Eovaldi has no-hitter through 6 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Tampa Bay right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has not allowed a hit through six innings against Oakland in his first start since having a second Tommy John surgery.

Eovaldi has four strikeouts and 70 pitches. The only hitter to reach so far is Matt Chapman, who drew a one-out walk in the first inning.

Rays center fielder Johnny Field made a diving catch on a sinking liner from Mark Canha in the third. Right fielder Carlos Gomez made a similar play to take a potential hit away from Chad Pinder in the sixth.

Eovaldi last pitched in the majors on Aug. 10, 2016, for the Yankees. Nine days later, he underwent a second elbow surgery. Eovaldi also had Tommy John surgery in 2007 when he was a junior in high school.

