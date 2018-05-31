More than $11,000 of drugs seized, man arrested in Paducah, KY

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as strong to severe storms will plague the area at some point during the afternoon into the late evening hours.More >>
Though Louisville may not see widespread adoption of AVs for several years, officials say it is important that the city initiates a conversation now on transportation values and provides an initial framework by which the city can better understand the advantages and disadvantages of the new technology.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad laid out his case for the biggest chunk of the city's budget, $6.2 million, during a meeting on Wednesday evening.More >>
A car swerved in front of a semi, causing an accident. Moments later that fuel tanker rolled over and burst into flames in Rockcastle County.More >>
Police did not release the specific locations where the cloned cards were used.More >>
