The Latest: French players Gasquet, Pouille advance in Paris

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Richard Gasquet advanced to the third round of the French Open for the eighth straight year by defeating Malek Jaziri 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

The 27th-seeded Gasquet was joined in the third round by fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who advanced past Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) over two days after their match was stopped by darkness on Wednesday.

At No. 16, Pouille is the highest-ranked Frenchman in the main draw.

It has been 35 years since a player from the host nation lifted the men's trophy in Paris.

3 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is in a hurry on and off court at the French Open.

Both of her wins have been in straight sets. And she visited the vast Louvre Museum in only an hour.

"I try to empty my mind when I have a free day or in the afternoon, and I went to the Louvre for a really express visit," the 2016 champion said after her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Fiona Ferro in the second round Thursday. "There were a lot of people. It was hot. And I couldn't stay there for six hours. So I visited the museum in just one hour."

No wonder the Mona Lisa, the Louvre's most famous resident, looked bemused.

2:40 p.m.

Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov's French Open debut is over after a mistake-filled loss to Maximilian Marterer in the second round.

The 70th-ranked Marterer, also appearing in his first main draw at Roland Garros, beat the 24th-seeded Shapovalov 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

Shapovalov had more double-faults, 11, than aces, six, and far more unforced errors overall, 82, than winners, 52.

Shapovalov, who is 19, had never been seeded at a Grand Slam tournament before.

2:25 p.m.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic overcame a concentration lapse to advance to the third round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5 victory over Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

The Croatian, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, was cruising until the third set, when Hurkacz broke him for the only time in the match.

Cilic, a quarterfinalist last year at Roland Garros, will next play 46th-ranked Steve Johnson of the United States.

1:30 p.m.

Samantha Stosur, a Roland Garros finalist in 2010, eliminated 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the French Open.

Stosur was also a semifinalist in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Only once, in 11 attempts, has Pavlyuchenkova reached the second week at Roland Garros, making the quarterfinals in 2011.

Stosur will next face Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion.

12:40 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is through to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro.

As she did in her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 champion again impressed with her ease of movement around the court.

Muguruza and Ferro exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the second set. But the third-seeded Spaniard broke her 257th-ranked opponent again in the seventh game to take the lead and closed out the win with her first match point on Ferro's serve two games later.

11:30 a.m.

Play is underway at Roland Garros, with top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams both scheduled to compete in the second round at the French Open.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 women's champion, is already on court, playing French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro for a spot in the third round.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 11th men's title, will play Guido Pella in the second round.

After a straight-set win in her first Grand Slam match following maternity leave, Williams will face a tougher test against 17th-seeded Ash Barty.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova is also in action later against Donna Vekic.

The skies are sunny, with no sign of possible storms forecast for the afternoon.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

