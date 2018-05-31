The Latest: Stosur beats Pavlyuchenkova at French Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Stosur beats Pavlyuchenkova at French Open

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves the ball to France's Fiona Ferro during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves the ball to France's Fiona Ferro during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:30 p.m.

Samantha Stosur, a Roland Garros finalist in 2010, eliminated 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the French Open.

Stosur was also a semifinalist in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Only once, in 11 attempts, has Pavlyuchenkova reached the second week at Roland Garros, making the quarterfinals in 2011.

Stosur will next face Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion.

___

12:40 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is through to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro.

As she did in her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 champion again impressed with her ease of movement around the court.

Muguruza and Ferro exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the second set. But the third-seeded Spaniard broke her 257th-ranked opponent again in the seventh game to take the lead and closed out the win with her first match point on Ferro's serve two games later.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play is underway at Roland Garros, with top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams both scheduled to compete in the second round at the French Open.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 women's champion, is already on court, playing French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro for a spot in the third round.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 11th men's title, will play Guido Pella in the second round.

After a straight-set win in her first Grand Slam match following maternity leave, Williams will face a tougher test against 17th-seeded Ash Barty.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova is also in action later against Donna Vekic.

The skies are sunny, with no sign of possible storms forecast for the afternoon.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:06:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:56:57 GMT
    (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

  • Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:16:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:56:54 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>

  • Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:56:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly