Benton, KY police ask for help identifying person

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Benton, Ky police are hoping to identify this person (Source: Benton, KY Police Department) Benton, Ky police are hoping to identify this person (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Benton, Kentucky police are hoping to identify a person and are asking for the public's assistance. 

They posted two photos of the individual on their social media. 

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 270-527-3126 or dispatch at 270-527-1333.

