Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach after Champs League treble

Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach after Champs League treble

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Real Madrid players lift head coach Zinedine Zidane into the air as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Real Madrid players lift head coach Zinedine Zidane into the air as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Real Madrid's Isco hugs coach Zinedine Zidane, right, after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Real Madrid's Isco hugs coach Zinedine Zidane, right, after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, third right, and his assistants pose with the trophy in Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 27, 2018, to celebrate winning the Champions League final soccer match against Liver... (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, third right, and his assistants pose with the trophy in Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 27, 2018, to celebrate winning the Champions League final soccer match against Liver...

MADRID (AP) - Coach Zinedine Zidane says he is quitting Real Madrid after two and a half seasons with the Spanish club.

The surprise announcement comes less than a week after Zidane led Madrid to its third straight Champions League title.

Zidane said Thursday he felt it was the right moment - for him and for the club - to make a change.

Zidane won nine titles as Madrid's coach, including the three Champions Leagues, one Spanish League, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

The 45-year-old Zidane was hired in January 2016 for what was his first major head-coaching job. The former star player arrived surrounded by doubts because of his lack of coaching experience but quickly surpassed expectations.

