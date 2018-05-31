Peacock flock causes traffic jam in Philadelphia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Peacock flock causes traffic jam in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Zoo officials hope to recapture four peacocks that escaped and caused a traffic jam on a major highway.

The officials on Thursday will work with police after the birds took a stroll along Interstate 76 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. State police arrived and shut down two lanes of traffic on the highway, causing backups for miles.

Police say they managed to get the birds off the highway, but they were unable to capture them. Zoo officials say the peacocks went to roost for the night.

The zoo says the flock roams freely on its grounds, and it is cared for by veterinary staff. The zoo says the birds sometime venture past its gates, but they normally return home on their own.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion

    Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:16:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:18:08 GMT
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>

  • Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

    Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:25:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:17:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

  • Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:16:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:18:30 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly