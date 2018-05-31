McCracken Co., KY couple arrested on drug charges

Charles D. Thomas: charged with possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Tamara N. Mile: charged with possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Couple arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A McCracken County, Kentucky couple was arrested on drug charges on Thursday, May 31.

Tamara N. Miles, 33, and Charles Thomas, 34 were arrested on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges

McCracken County Sheriff Detectives arrested the couple on methamphetamine charges following the execution of a search warrant.

Detectives conducted an investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant on Meacham Lane in the Farley area of McCracken County around 3:30 Thursday morning. Miles and Thomas were located inside the home together in a bedroom according to detectives.

During a search of the bedroom where the couple was located detectives seized quantities of Methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and pieces of straw used to snort the drug.

Both Miles and Thomas were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

