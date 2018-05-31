School district mulling homework ban proposal from students - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School district mulling homework ban proposal from students

STONY POINT, N.Y. (AP) - A school district just outside of New York City says it is considering a proposal from two fifth graders to get rid of homework.

Fifth-graders Christopher DeLeon and Niko Keelie at Farley Elementary School in Stony Point say they decided to petition for a homework ban due to stress from homework. WNBC-TV reports the district was already considering how to rethink homework for district students, saying they agreed with the students' points.

Assistant Superintendent Kris Felicello said Wednesday that officials are trying to rethink homework to make it more beneficial for students.

The district is considering several options, one of which would allow parents to ask for homework for their children. School officials hope to have a new homework policy ready to go for the next school year.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion

    Gridlock over: Virginia lawmakers approve Medicaid expansion

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:16:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:18:08 GMT
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>
    The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.More >>

  • Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

    Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:25:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:17:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

  • Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:16:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:18:30 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly