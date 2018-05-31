Disaster Recovery Center to open in Corydon, IN

Anyone who needs assistance can call the Red Cross Client Hotline at 502-561-3757. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Maira Ansari)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A disaster recovery center will open in Corydon, IN for two days, to assist with flood relief.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will offer in-person support to survivors on Saturday, June 2 and Monday, 4. Their hours for both Saturday and Monday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The DRC will be closed Sunday, June 3.

Recovery specialists from the Small Business Association, FEMA, and the State of Indiana will there to provide assistance to both individuals and small business owners.

Find an open center near you at www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, (TTY) 800-462-7585. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Additional DRCs will be opening in other parts of the state in the coming weeks. DRC information is also available on the FEMA App.

You may have other needs while visiting a DRC:

If you have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation, please see a DRC manager when you arrive. Language translations are offered through Telephonic Interpretation Services in 200 languages. If you have already registered, it is not necessary to visit a DRC. You may still want to go speak with a Recovery Specialist to update your status, submit documentation, or find help from the other organizations.For more information on Indiana’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4363 or the @FEMARegion5 Twitter account.

