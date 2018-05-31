Boy helps elderly woman with walker up stairs

Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
The morning routine teaches kids social skills, but also how to be friends.More >>
The morning routine teaches kids social skills, but also how to be friends.More >>
It was an emotional day as the patrol unit commander at the Douglas Police Department retired and received his final call from dispatch on Tuesday.More >>
It was an emotional day as the patrol unit commander at the Douglas Police Department retired and received his final call from dispatch on Tuesday.More >>
Karen Smith and Jennifer Cambas have been friends since they were in the fourth grade, trading letters, photos and gifts, but until recently, the two had never met in person.More >>
Karen Smith and Jennifer Cambas have been friends since they were in the fourth grade, trading letters, photos and gifts, but until recently, the two had never met in person.More >>
What started out as a game with his four-legged best friend is now an effort by one man and his dog to help other animals find a home.More >>
What started out as a game with his four-legged best friend is now an effort by one man and his dog to help other animals find a home.More >>