Police: Driver more than 5 times legal limit when she caused fatal crash

High bonds were set Thursday for a northern Kentucky woman accused of being more than five times the legal limit when she caused a crash that killed another driver.

Emily Sherry, 23, of Newport is held on a murder charge at the Campbell County Jail.

Sherry's vehicle struck Robert Randsell's on eastbound Interstate 275 in Wilder on April 21,Wilder police wrote in her citation.

Officers who responded to the crash spotted Randsell's car over in the woods. Randsell, 37, was found dead underneath the vehicle.

They saw Sherry in a vehicle a short distance away, still sitting in the driver's seat, and "obviously very intoxicated," according to her citation.

"She had slurred speech, very strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath, bloodshot eyes," police wrote in the ticket.. "She advised me she was 'drunk.'"

Police also said they smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to her citation, and she didn't remember anything about the crash and was unable to answer questions "most likely due to the impairment."

Her moods changed drastically from sad to mad, and she cried, the citation claims: "She advised that she wanted to die."

At the time of the crash, police cited Sherry for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and failure wear a seatbelt.

She initially refused to take a blood test to determine her level of intoxication, according to her citation. Police obtained it and said Thursday it was .422, more than five times the legal limit to drive.

At a level that high. coma or death are possible, according to police.

Earlier this week, police arrested Sherry on the murder charge.

After Sherry was booked into the Campbell County Jail on Tuesday morning, her bond was set at $2 million cash.

That high bond was upheld Thursday when a Campbell County District Court judge refused her lawyer's request to lower it due to the severity of the circumstances.

Her attorney, David Davidson, told the judge she has no criminal history, is not a flight risk and has no intention on missing any court appearances.

Court records show he also filed a motion earlier this month requesting Sherry be allowed to travel to Memphis, Tennessee, Friday through Monday to attend the funeral of her aunt.

The judge did, however, offer to accept a $4 million property bond.

He ordered Sherry not to drive or possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

She showed no emotion in court and is scheduled to return at 1 p.m. on June 7.

