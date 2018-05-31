Semi hits pedestrian in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Semi hits pedestrian in Henderson

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
A pedestrian has been hit by a semi in Henderson. (Source: Henderson Fire Dept.)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A pedestrian has been hit by a semi in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Dept. says it happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Highway 41 North and Marywood Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Evansville. No yet word on that person's condition.

All lanes of 41 North were stopped while crews worked the scene, but the road has since reopened.

We are working to find out what exactly happened and we'll keep you updated.

