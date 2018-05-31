Semi hits pedestrian in Henderson

A pedestrian has been hit by a semi in Henderson. (Source: Henderson Fire Dept.)

A pedestrian has been hit by a semi in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Dept. says it happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Highway 41 North and Marywood Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Evansville. No yet word on that person's condition.

All lanes of 41 North were stopped while crews worked the scene, but the road has since reopened.

Semi involved in accident is still on scene. HPD and KSP troopers are here, too. pic.twitter.com/CB2dui3c6X — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) May 31, 2018

We are working to find out what exactly happened and we'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.