Louisville man allegedly robs dry cleaner with a knife

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with robbing a local dry cleaner at knifepoint.

Louisville Metro Police said Carl Griffin walked into Economy Cleaners in the 2300 block of Rockford Lane on Monday, May 28.

According to his arrest report, Griffin asked a woman working in an office to borrow $20. The woman told Griffin she didn't have the money. Police said Griffin then pulled out a small pocket knife and demanded money again.

She explained to Griffin she didn't have the money and he could go to jail if he robbed her, he left without any money, the police report explained.

LMPD said the woman identified Griffin as a worker from the Auto Sound next door that she knew as "Steve."

Griffin admitted to police, according to documents, he pulled a knife and wanted the money to buy heroin.

Griffin has been charged with attempted robbery.

