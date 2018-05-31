LouCity FC secures state TIF financing; sets start date for stadium construction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The dream of a soccer-specific stadium for Louisville City FC has moved a step closer to reality.

Louisville City FC said they have acquired $21.7 million in tax increment financing (TIF) from the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the team's Butchertown stadium development site. The team says construction will begin in August.

"This is the true definition of a public/private partnership," said Brad Estes, LouCity executive vice president. "Our ownership has demonstrated great vision in building this club, but the support in Louisville and in Frankfort have been equally key for our success. To say we are thankful is an understatement."

"We are pleased that we have been able to work with the state of Kentucky to set up this TIF district," said Mike Mountjoy, LouCity co-chairman. "This revenue will be critical to the financing of this stadium in the heart of the Butchertown Development District."

In a statement announcing the TIF, the club says funds from the state will flow back to the club as it generates incremental taxes in the district and will service the debt for the stadium.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $193 million. It will be funded by investors in Louisville City FC and traditional bank financing.

