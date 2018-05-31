Warriors had to get ready in a hurry for the NBA Finals - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Warriors had to get ready in a hurry for the NBA Finals

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks to Steve Nash during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals ... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks to Steve Nash during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals ...
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue juggles a basketball with his feet during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NB... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue juggles a basketball with his feet during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NB...

By The Associated Press

It's a quick turnaround for the Golden State Warriors as they get ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors had to go on the road Monday night to beat Houston and win the Western Conference title. And on Thursday, they'll be back at home playing host to Cleveland Cavaliers in their fourth consecutive matchup in the NBA's title series.

So it's been a bit harried. But that's fine with Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"I'd rather do it this way than have nine days to prepare," Kerr said on the "Podcast One Sports Now" show previewing Game 1 of the NBA Finals with host Tim Reynolds. "You get stale. We've had that."

That won't be an issue in this series for either team. The Cavs also went the distance in their conference finals, needing seven games to top Boston.

Also on the podcast: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue talks about his health and ESPN's Doris Burke breaks down the series - including why she roots for both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

