Man charged with lying on federal form while buying gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with attempting to illegally obtain a firearm.

Yaaman Michael Lee, 29, of Louisville, was arrested on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to the warrant, Lee provided false information in as he tried to purchase a .40 caliber handgun at Cash American Pawn on Feb. 22. While filling out a required ATF form, Lee checked "no" when answering a question asking if he had ever been convicted of domestic violence.

The warrant says Lee was convicted of domestic violence in November 2015.

Lee was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on the charge of fraudulent firearm transaction.

