LMPD officers guide 'disorderly ducks' to safety following Spaghetti Junction visit

LMPD officers had their hands full with some ducks who were trying to "hitchhike" along Spaghetti Junction on Wednesday. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers along the busy Spaghetti Junction corridor may have seen an usual traffic stop made by LMPD on Wednesday.

Some "disorderly ducks" were "attempting to hitchhike," according to the LMPD social media team.

They birds were eventually guided to a safer location.

Take a look at the cute post from the LMPD Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.